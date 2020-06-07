Image Source : GOOGLE On Ekta Kapoor's birthday, 10 trademark scenes without which her daily soaps are incomplete

If there's one name which every person associates with daily soaps, it's that of TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Born to veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor on June 7, Ekta began working for her TV shows in the basement of her house. Hard work, dedication, luck, support, and a never-give-up attitude made her what she is today. She has been making heads turn in an industry that has been dominated by males for decades. She's the ultimate 'boss lady' who has become one of the influential names in the entertainment business. Not just producing daily soaps in varied genres, Ekta has introduced some of the biggest names in the business. From Smriti Irani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Shweta Tiwari in Kasauti Zindagi Kay to Divyanka Tripathi in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, all have been launched by the 'Queen Of Indian Television.' We have grown up watching them and by now there might have been many signature rules that are each and every serial of hers has to follow.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Smriti Irani, Karan Johar to Mouni Roy, celebs pour in wishes for TV Czarina

1. It is mandatory for a popular character of her show to die and come back to life as many times he likes-- Remember Mihir?

Image Source : GOOGLE Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

If that's the case, then apparently Mihir > Mario!

2. Zoom in and zoom out! Why? Because Tulsi broke a glass.

Image Source : YOUTUBE Tulsi broke a glass! Zoom in

Image Source : YOUTUBE Tulsi broke a glass! Zoom in some more

Image Source : YOUTUBE Tulsi broke a glass! Zoom in until you see her face near yours

Looks like a 25-minute episode can be made on one small event.

3. Punar Janam is the bomb!

Image Source : GOOGLE Mihir, why you do this?

Died in a car accident? Worry not, you'll be reincarnated as a newborn child after 10 episodes.

4. Plastic surgery makes a huge difference!

Image Source : GOOGLE Mihir, you are transformed (into a whole new man)!

The plastic surgery in Ekta Kapoor's shows are overly gifted. After getting a plastic medical procedure done, not exclusively does your face change, even your voice, your height, and your mannerisms also change. And if you are lucky enough, you might even get abs!

5. Loud reactions are a must!

Image Source : GOOGLE We want reactions, more reactions, yes loud ones!

"Baa, I'm pregnant!" After a young girl shares the news, it is crucial that the response of each and every relative is caught multiple times with shifting editing impacts.

6. Every show has got a super elder member who never dies. Immortality rules!

Image Source : GOOGLE Baa, what's your age?

Can you guess how old is 'Baa' exactly? A 150 or something?

7. Bless ladies with typical saas-bahu drama and treat men with raunchy ghost movies

Image Source : GOOGLE Too much sanskar!

Image Source : GOOGLE Not so sanskari!

The best marketing strategy ever adopted!

8. Play the theme song at least 4 times in one episode!

In the beginning, amid a tragic incident, few lyrics matching with a situation and then the happy version on happy occasions.

9. Do you know how many family members are there in her serial? Like a million?

Image Source : GOOGLE By the time you'll get to know about the total number, the show might have ended.

Put so many family members in the show that people lose track of who's who.

10. It's time for some sarcasm laced revenge!

No offense!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage