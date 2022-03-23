On Smriti Irani's birthday, her old videos as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Tulsi Virani go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RIDDHIMAJAINN Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Before entering politics, Smriti Irani became a household name for playing Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In mid-2000, Irani won the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's production and went on to hold the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.

The show revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, who is married to the grandson of a rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The show is one of the most successful and iconic shows on Indian television. On Smriti Irani's birthday, old videos and photos of her from the show went viral on social media. Take a look:

Smriti Irani often shares old videos and photos of the show on her verified social media accounts. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired first on July 3, 2000. Recently, when the daily soap completed 20 years of its premiere, she had also posted a lengthy note for the team.

"20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “ can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy . To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani , Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi & @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive.#20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi (sic)." she wrote.

Meanwhile, the show returned to the small screen. The daily soap which has a runtime of over 1,800 episodes over eight years, once again started airing on Television from last month. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the show starred Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay playing the role of Tulsi and Mihir.