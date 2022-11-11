Friday, November 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Niti Taylor reveals about having hole in her heart, says. I'm getting to live...

Niti Taylor reveals about having hole in her heart, says. I'm getting to live...

Niti Taylor disclosed that she had a hole in her heart as a child and was not permitted to perform many activities, including dancing. Here's what the actress has to say.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2022 23:44 IST
Niti Taylor reveals about having hole in her heart
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NITITAYLOR Niti Taylor reveals about having hole in her heart

'Ishqbaaz' actress Niti Taylor revealed that as a kid, she had a hole in her heart and she was not allowed to do many things including dance as it could have adverse effects on her health. She said: "As a kid, I had a hole in my heart and there are many things that I was not allowed to do including dance because it could jeopardise my health. I couldn't go to amusement parks or take flights or do anything remotely adventurous."

The 27-year-old actress, who is currently seen on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' slipped and fell down while performing on the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' from late actress Divya Bharti-starrer 1992 film 'Vishwatma'. This was her debut film and the song was also picturised on her.

During the 90s special episode of the show, the actress performed on the track along with her choreographer partner Akash Thapa. Though she slipped and fell down, her performance was appreciated by the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

Later, she told the judges about her past and how she suffered a serious illness but she never gave up and post her recovery she started dancing.

"When I recovered, I danced with joy and I've been dancing since then. I'm so happy that I'm getting to live my adventure on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. I'm super grateful," added the 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' actress.

Also read: Sridevi's untimely death instigated Boney Kapoor's urge to smoke, filmmaker reveals

Related Stories
'Ishqbaaaz' actress Niti Taylor gets fully vaccinated, bashes everyone who trolled her

'Ishqbaaaz' actress Niti Taylor gets fully vaccinated, bashes everyone who trolled her

Pratik Sehajpal & Niti Taylor's music video Naina Mere FIRST LOOK out; Shamita Shetty reacts

Pratik Sehajpal & Niti Taylor's music video Naina Mere FIRST LOOK out; Shamita Shetty reacts

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere Highlights: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat set stage on fire

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere Highlights: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat set stage on fire

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer tease fans with season wrap photos

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer tease fans with season wrap photos

The contestants on the show includes Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant Bhat and Niti Taylor. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' airs on Colors.

Also read: Gharat Ganpati Teaser: Navjyot Bandiwadekar and Navigns' multi-starrer family drama impresses | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News