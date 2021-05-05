Nikki Tamboli shares concerning post after brother's untimely death, wishes strength for parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 star Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 29. A day later, Nikki posted a picture of her parents praying strength for her parents. "Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day. & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom," she captioned their pic.

Nikki had shared the reason behind her brother's untimely demise on Instagram Stories. "My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years… 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital," Nikki wrote.

She added: "He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital."

"He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him," she concluded her note.

Later she also posted some pictures of her brother with a heartfelt note for him.

Commenting on her post, her Bigg Boss housemates, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi among others consoled the demise.