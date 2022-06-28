Nikki Tamboli purchases swanky new Mercedes Benz worth Rs one crore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI_TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli purchases swanky new Mercedes Benz

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli looked happy and excited as she brought home a stylish Mercedes Benz GLE 300D. The car is worth Rs one crore. Nikki was seen wearing a black dress. She shares: "My dream is indeed being an artist who can entertain people on a regular basis. Yes, buying this car is one of my desires and I feel blessed that I could be able to do it. Without the love and support of my fans and well wishers, I could not have achieved this."

The actress who was also seen on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' added: "I am truly blessed that the relentless efforts are paying off. I wish to go on a long drive and spend some quality time with my parents. Things have not been easy for us but we made sure to remain together."

"It is time for us to celebrate and have a family time together. Needless to say, I need all your love, prayers and wishes in whatever I do in the coming days," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was recently seen in a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Talking about the song, she had said, "Even though it's a heartbreak song it's going to hold a place in the hearts of the audience because of its melody. I hope the audience loves it as much as we loved making it."

Sung by Ramji Gulati, lyrics by Moody Akkhar 'Ek Haseena Ne' is released on United white flag's YouTube channel.