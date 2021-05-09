Nikki Tamboli blasts trolls shaming her for 'enjoying' days after his brother's demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli

Last week Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin passed away due to COVID complications. He was 29. Right after her brother's tragic demise, the actress travelled to Cape Town South Africa to begin shoot for stunt based reality show Kahtron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was seen posing with her co-contestants Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Astha Gill among others. While many appreciated the actor for being professional, several trolled and shamed her for 'enjoying' herself just days after her brother passed away.

Shutting these trolls down, Nikki shared a strong worded message on her Instagram stories. "Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days ago and don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to stay happy if not for myself, my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people, who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy (sic),” she wrote.

Before she headed to South Africa, Nikki shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on KKK is important to her. In her post, she mentioned how her brother wanted to see her in the reality show and was very excited for it. Saying that it's a difficult time for her family and leaving them is hard Nikki added that she's doing this for her late brother.

"I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it," she wrote.

For the unversed, besides Nikki, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen are also in Cape Town for the shoot of the show.

