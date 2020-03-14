Nikhil Chinapa gets trolled for abusing Roadies Revolution contestant; his net-worth will leave you surprised

One of the most trending celebrities these days is none other than Nikhil Chinapa, whom we have seen hosting various MTV reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, etc. He is these days seen as the gang leader in Roadies Revolution along with others like Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Raftaar. Coming back to Nikhil, the 46-year-old youth icon won the title of MTV VJ Hunt in the year 1999 later which his popularity soared to new heights. He later went on hosting various shows like MTV Select, India’s Got Talent 2, etc.

If the reports by Republic World is to be believed, Nikhil has an approx net-worth of $ 5 million as of 2019. He takes home Rs. 9 lakh per episode for Roadies Revolution. Nikhil's major income source is his profession as a successful DJ and a host. During his college days, he developed liking for music and used to earn his pocket money by playing at various functions.

Here's a go-through to his DJying carer:

Coming back to the current scenario, Nikhil along with Neha got brutally trolled for hurling abuses at a Roades Revolution contestant who revealed that he slapped his girlfriend when he came to know that she was cheating on him with five other boys. Have a look at the promo here:

In continuation wt Pseudo Feminist Madam #NehaDhupia; here is Chu No 2 Mr Nikhil Chinapa; who is telling the guy to respect women by calling him “motherfcuker” again n again! Superb CHUTIYA MTV gandh pic.twitter.com/DFsnmkFJgf — Sarfraz Khan (@_sarfraz__khan) March 13, 2020

Soon, people on social media started trolling them for their hypocrisy and started calling them 'fake feminists.' Check them out:

Ironically neha dupia & Nikhil were pretending to be a feminist



And at the same time they were calling the guy “bhench*d” & “motherf*cker#NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/rw4PPfy5UG — Avial Rai Lalwani (@AvialR) March 12, 2020

Must Watch these video , you can see how they are all showing equality in the show❗ Thanks to @RVCJ_FB for posting these video...👍🏻 #fakefeminism #NehaDhupia #NikhilChinapa pic.twitter.com/fqNplKQsZ4 — Bhuvanesh Bhuvii (@BhuvaneshKonar1) March 13, 2020

According to @NehaDhupia if boy cheat than a girl can slap him 4 times but at a same moment if a girl cheat than a boy can't slap her. We know slapping is wrong for both genders but the way she defend her gender base is a sign of hypocrisy. You lost our respect #fakefeminism pic.twitter.com/hvznm4BQUZ — Hrishikesh routh (@RouthHrishikesh) March 13, 2020

Coming back to this season's Roadies, it is dedicated to all those people out there who have bought or tried to bring in a revolution in the society. Tune in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM to witness the first Roadies Salute by all the leaders and his glorious journey ahead.

Disclaimer: The remuneration mentioned in the article is media-report based. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports.

