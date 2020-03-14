Nikhil Chinapa gets trolled for abusing Roadies Revolution contestant; his net-worth will leave you surprised

One of the most trending celebrities these days is none other than Nikhil Chinapa, whom we have seen hosting various MTV reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, etc. He is these days seen as the gang leader in Roadies Revolution along with others like Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Raftaar. Coming back to Nikhil, the 46-year-old youth icon won the title of MTV VJ Hunt in the year 1999 later which his popularity soared to new heights. He later went on hosting various shows like MTV Select, India’s Got Talent 2, etc.
If the reports by Republic World is to be believed, Nikhil has an approx net-worth of $ 5 million as of 2019. He takes home Rs. 9 lakh per episode for Roadies Revolution. Nikhil's major income source is his profession as a successful DJ and a host. During his college days, he developed liking for music and used to earn his pocket money by playing at various functions.
On location for #RoadiesRevolution in Rishikesh yesterday. Loving my new #RalphSamson high kicks. Also getting a bit concerned about this sneaker addiction I seem to have caught from @rannvijaysingha + @raftaarmusic (it seems to be a mild case so far). At the same time, gotta thank @pumaindia for scratching my itch with this pair!😄 . 📷: @rjdeigg
Here's a go-through to his DJying carer:
#BANGALORE!!! This is going to be a serious #techno gathering!! Ever since I attended my first @awakenings event in Amsterdam, I’ve wanted to bring a slice of it to my hometown in Bangalore! The vibe of an #Awakenings event is unmistakable. They make no apologies for their sound and I can tell you, it’s not techno for the faint of heart. Headlining Day 1 is @electricdeluxerotterdam (AKA Speedy J), who’s a TITAN of the Dutch scene. Joining him are an array of talent - both Indian and International and I can promise you, it’s going to be an exceptional two-day party at @houseof.lifeblr 🔥🖤🚀 . Just make sure you get in early. We all know techno is best enjoyed over extended periods of time, so if I was you, I’d be there at the very beginning each day. Also, wear comfortable shoes and get your tickets in advance to avoid queues at the door. Tix 🎫 : SUBMERGE.IN and BookMyShow.
It was a pleasure hosting @illeniummusic at our festival @vh1supersonic last weekend! What an incredible set and performance to bring the festival to a close. I’ve followed his music and played it on my radio shows for over 5 years and it was fantastic to finally have him play in India! See you soon, Nick!
There's an emotional story here and I'd like to tell it again. This was 2013, the year when, after being unceremoniously ejected from the festival Pearl, a few friends and I had helped conceptualise and build in Goa, we set out to create a new beach festival on Candolim Beach - @Vh1Supersonic. We found in our friends at Vh1 and Viacom, an upbeat team, willing and passionately driven to create something new and we built our festival in just over 3 weeks! But how do we book an artist lineup in 3 weeks? Well, we call up friends and ask them if they're free. Some were but many weren't - and Above & Beyond were on the latter list of "weren't". You see, only two of the trio play when they do their gigs and Jono & Paavo had already committed to dates in the States when we launched the planning and execution of our festival in early December. @tonymcguinness had booked a holiday and was travelling too - but he, after I spoke to him and explained what was going on, cancelled his holiday and decided to come and play for us at our fledgeling festival in Goa. This is just one of the many reasons @aboveandbeyond hold a special place in our hearts (mine in particular) - their incredible music, sold-out shows and global superstar status apart - and it's why so many of us are thrilled they're coming back next year!! 📸: The inimitable @ashishjparmar who we sadly lost last month. RIP my brother.
Merry Christmas everyone and if you’re in #Goa, get ready for some intense partying till sunrise for the next 6 nights! Tonight I’m at @clubtitosgoa for our traditional Christmas party and from tomorrow (SWIPE TO SEE DAILY LINEUPS) I’ll be at @larive_beach_resort in Vagator for 5 intense nights of @satellitebeachside!! 🚀🌈❤️😎 . #SatelliteBeachside is a techno-hippie paradise. We’ve got a fabulous lineup over 5 days (and 27th is Anjunadeep Open Air) and I’m hosting every single night. So if you love underground music, I’ll see you at Satellite Beachside. Tickets are available at the door.
Coming back to the current scenario, Nikhil along with Neha got brutally trolled for hurling abuses at a Roades Revolution contestant who revealed that he slapped his girlfriend when he came to know that she was cheating on him with five other boys. Have a look at the promo here:
This time, a revolution will speak louder than words.💪🏻 Naainsaafiyon ko mitane ki hai agar chahat, join us on the most game-changing journey of Roadies by tuning into OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution, every Saturday at 7 PM on MTV and anytime on @voot. @oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia #RoadiesRevolution #MTVRoadies #RoadiesInsiders
In continuation wt Pseudo Feminist Madam #NehaDhupia; here is Chu No 2 Mr Nikhil Chinapa; who is telling the guy to respect women by calling him “motherfcuker” again n again! Superb CHUTIYA MTV gandh pic.twitter.com/DFsnmkFJgf— Sarfraz Khan (@_sarfraz__khan) March 13, 2020
Soon, people on social media started trolling them for their hypocrisy and started calling them 'fake feminists.' Check them out:
Ironically neha dupia & Nikhil were pretending to be a feminist— Avial Rai Lalwani (@AvialR) March 12, 2020
And at the same time they were calling the guy “bhench*d” & “motherf*cker#NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/rw4PPfy5UG
Must Watch these video , you can see how they are all showing equality in the show❗ Thanks to @RVCJ_FB for posting these video...👍🏻 #fakefeminism #NehaDhupia #NikhilChinapa pic.twitter.com/fqNplKQsZ4— Bhuvanesh Bhuvii (@BhuvaneshKonar1) March 13, 2020
According to @NehaDhupia if boy cheat than a girl can slap him 4 times but at a same moment if a girl cheat than a boy can't slap her. We know slapping is wrong for both genders but the way she defend her gender base is a sign of hypocrisy. You lost our respect #fakefeminism pic.twitter.com/hvznm4BQUZ— Hrishikesh routh (@RouthHrishikesh) March 13, 2020
#fakefeminism— Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) March 12, 2020
Memers To #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/4dSMVblp6Q
Coming back to this season's Roadies, it is dedicated to all those people out there who have bought or tried to bring in a revolution in the society. Tune in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM to witness the first Roadies Salute by all the leaders and his glorious journey ahead.
Disclaimer: The remuneration mentioned in the article is media-report based. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports.
