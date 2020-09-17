Image Source : INSTAGRM/NIASHARMA Nia Sharma shares fun-filled photos, videos from her 30th birthday celebration. Seen yet?

Nia Sharma is counted as one of the most sizzling actresses of the Television industry. She is what she is all because of her hard work which paid off well. Having worked in various daily soaps like Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin, etc Nia has become the first choice of makers. September 17, 2020, happens to be Nia's 30th birthday and this calls for a celebration. Also counted amongst active celebs on social media, Nia did not leave the opportunity to surprise fans on her special occasion and shared various photos and videos from her mini birthday party that took place at her home in the presence of her brother Vinay Sharma.

Even though it was a quarantine party but the cute decorations won our hearts. The brother-sister duo can be seen shouting 'Happy Birthday' at the top of their voices and flaunting quirky shades. Not only this but the stills also show quite a few birthday cakes and loads of gifts. Captioning the video she wrote, "Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu."

While the pictures in which she was seen cutting her birthday cake and the caption read, "A birthday’s been like a festival Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so f#%**g special every f*%%ng timeeeee !! @vinayyshrma thank youuuuuu for everything I’m spoilt. Cake count 18."

Nia's friends from the industry including Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri, Jay Bhanushali, Achint Kaur, Monica Dogra, Asha Negi, Bharti Singh, Kushal Tandon, and many more wished her by dropping comments and even sharing posts for her on their Instagram accounts.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 that also starred Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai in lead roles. She even lifted the trophy of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. There were reports that Nia is all set to join Bigg Boss 14, but she denied the same in a recent interview.

