Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIASHARMA Nia Sharma looks smokin' hot in latest pictures in black crop top, mini skirt; fans say 'Aag laga di'

Nia Sharma is undeniebly one of the most sucessful actress of the small screen. Not just her appearance in various shows but also her stunning pictures also manage to capture the attention of her fans. Every now and then, she shared her bold photos and videos on Instagram that set the internet on fire. A few days back her dance video with BFF Reyhna Pandit set the temperature soaring and yet again she has broken the internet. Taking to her social media handle, the 'Jamai Raja' actress shared sultry pictures of herself wearing a a sexy black crop top and a black leather mini skirt.

The set of photos were shared on Thursday on Instagram. In the same, Nia who enjoys a massive fan following of 6.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application was looking smokin' hot in her puffed sleeve top with plunging neckline and skirt. The three picture post was captioned, "I can’t believe it’s just a burning memory…."

As soon as the photos were shared they gathered comments from not just her fans but also industry counterparts. While many posted fire emojis, others said she looked 'bold' in the 'hunter look.' Within few minutes, her clicks garnered over 65,000 hearts and more than 750 comments. Have a look at the same here:

Definitely she took the glamour quotient a notch higher!

Just a few days back, she left everyone speechless with her pictures in black backless droptop and red lips. She gave it hard to her haters as she captioned the same, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless. (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much."

See some of her stunning pictures here:

On the work front, Nia who made her Television debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010 rose to fame with her shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Naagin 5’.

Apart from this, she has even been a part of music songs like "Tum bewafa ho" alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi and 'Aankhiyan da ghar' starring Kamal Kumar.