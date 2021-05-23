Image Source : INSTA/NIASHARMA Nia Sharma lives out 'desi' girl vibes as new video crosses 7 million mark

Actress Nia Sharma brings out 'desi' girl vibes in her Saturday post on social media, while celebrating the success of a new music video that features her. Nia posted a string of pictures on Instagram dressed in burnt orange salwar kameez. In the two images that she shared she covers her head with a dupatta.

"Caramel be like... #tumbewafaho is 7M and counting. Thankkk you," she wrote as caption.

The reference is to the video of the song "Tum bewafa ho", featuring Nia with Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi, and the fact that it has already scored seven million views on YouTube since release on May 20. At the last count, the video had garnered 8,096,046 views and over 124K likes on its official YouTube page.

Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and with music is by Payal Dev, the number has lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

Nia was recently seen in season two of the web series "Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. She rose to fame with shows such as "Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha", "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Jamai Raja".