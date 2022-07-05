Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIASHARMA/FANPAGE Is Nia Sharma dating Rrahul Sudhir? Actress finally opens up and leaves fans shocked!

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked-about actresses in the Television industry. Every now and then, she is in the limelight for either her profession or for her pictures or dressing style. She has a number of times been declared the sexiest Asian woman a number of times. This is why her fans keep a track of what's up on her social media. Well, apart from this another hot topic remains her relationship status. For quite some time, it is being said that the actress is dating Rrahul Sudhir and their relationship has been under the scanner. The two of them have worked together in Vikram Bhatt's web show 'Twisted' and ever since reports about their love affair started doing rounds. Well now, it seems that Nia has finally cleared all the air related to the same. Interested to know more? Read below!

In a latest interview with Siddharth Kannan for her new music video, Nia opened up about many exciting details of her life. Speaking about Rrahul, Nia said that she would not deny that she does not know him. The two of them have been good friends but there is no love angle or wedding happening. The actress said that she is not sure how their dating reports have started doing rounds. She said that Rrahul was like her buddy and she liked him but as good friends.

Further, the actress was left off guard and was unsure about what people want to hear. Not only this but she even asked Siddharth to ask the same question to Rrahul.

As soon as the video was shared, it caught the attention of a number of fans. While many were sure that they were dating, others suggested to notice Nia's body language while talking about the same.

A person wrote, "This is such an interesting conversation. Always a fun convo between Nia and Sid," while another one said, "Nia has lots of confidence...keep shining growing..." A third person said, "Nia is darling... she's blunt...be it homely image in ek hazaaron or sensual ones...or perky one ..she nails every role beautifully. Thanks Sid Bhai for this one...and sir each interview u also evolve. These stories will help people to keep striving."

The fourth one exclaimed, "It will be amazing if you can invite rrahul sudhir and Make a interview with him." Another person commented, "I know rra is single. I've seen those interviews of rrahul and alisha , the way he said about relationships was the point I found out that he's single completely... and sidharth asked her directly so she got jiggled for a moment."

Coming back to the work front, Nia rose to fame with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,' 'Jamai Raja,' etc. Apart from this she has even participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, etc.