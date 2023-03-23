Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel get matching tattoos; say 'Stamped for life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAURDALLJIET Dalljiet Kaur's Instagram uploads

Dalljiet Kaur married businessman Nikhil Patel on Saturday (March 18). For the special day, bride and groom decked up in ivory-colored outfits. The newlyweds are on their honeymoon in Bangkok. Days after tying the knot, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have gotten matching tattoos. In pictures shared by their team, the couple can be seen flaunting their new tattoos, which they got on their ankles.

Viral Bhayani shared pictures of Dalljiet and Nikhil, dressed in white, showing their tattoos. The design is a movie clapper with the word ‘Take 2’ written in English along with a date – 07/09/22. An Urdu word sits atop these two. Both tattoos are identical. Later Dalljiet reshared the post on her Instagram stories.

A day before that, Dalljiet had penned an emotional note on social media, urging women who have faced divorce or death of partners to not lose hope. “UMMEED means to HOPE. Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi (If you have the will to dream, you will find the strength to complete them too). When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn't do it...that`s exactly why you should! Don't let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it`s defined by experiences and what comes from them,” Dalljiet wrote.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel had a beautiful wedding in the presence of family and close friends. The actress looks gorgeous in a white bridal lehenga designed by Anjalli Lilarhia. She completed her look with a red dupatta and matching jewellery while Nikhil complemented her in a white sherwani and a safe. They treated their fans to the first pictures as husband and wife with the caption, "Mr and Mrs Patel.”

Dalljiet was joined by her industry friends Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ridhi Dogra at her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Dalljiet looked like the happiest bride ever.

