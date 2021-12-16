Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain are a sight to behold in first public appearance; see pics

Highlights Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got hitched on December 14

Ankita, Vicky's wedding hashtag #AnViKiKahani trended on social media platforms

For the wedding, Ankita opted for a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot to his longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. The couple's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town. The couple looked absolutely beautiful throughout the celebrations. On Thursday, December 16, the newlyweds made their first public appearance. The couple is indeed the epitome of love and looked absolutely stunning together. Ankita looked vibrant in a blue gota patti saree. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings. Her diamond rock on the ring finger grabbed the most attention. Ankita was all smiles as she posed with Vicky who was seen wearing a light blue shirt with navy blue pants.

Take a look:

Ankita and Vicky had three days of pre-wedding festivities like a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

They married each other as per Hindu traditions at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai and later hosted a special reception party for their friends and family.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from her wedding day. Sharing the beautiful picture with Vicky, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

For the unversed, before tying the knot Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated each other for a long time. Ankita made her relationship with Vicky official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The actress is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.