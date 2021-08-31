Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KISHWERMERCHANT/SUYYASHRAI New mommy Kishwer Merchant gets warm welcome from Suyyash Rai & others as she brings home their newborn baby

Television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became proud parents to a baby boy a few days back. Ever since they have been sharing adorable pictures of their newborn kid on social media. Yet again, they treated fans with a new video that was shot during Kishwer's homecoming. She got discharged on Monday and the mother-son duo's arrival was made special by her husband Suyyash, their friends, and family. Taking to Instagram, Kishwer shared a video of her grand welcome to her home which was decorated with blue, silver, and white balloons. As she moves into her room, she gets a surprise in the form of a wooden cradle with a banner reading, "Welcome home Bunny."

The video giving the sneak peek was shared by Kishwer on her Instagram handle with a caption reading, "welcome at home .. made special by all special ones @raishrutirai @rai.ranjana @krrishrai98 @suyyashrai @mamaamerchantt @fabihhaa_designs @gur4neet @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr."

As soon as the same was shared, fans went crazy and started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the new parents. Not only this but even their industry friends including Amruta Khanvilkar, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, and others dropped heart emojis on the post. Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the couple treated everyone with a picture of their 'Kanhiya.' He hid his face and captioned the post, "Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi you guys have given sooooo much of love already thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts we’ve not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we’ve read all the messgs and comments all I can say is we’re overwhelmed with all the love and blessings #Sukishkababy #babyrai."

Kishwer recently shared a photo and opened up about the difficulty during childbirth, breastfeeding and more. She wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems.. I haven't been the best, with the C Section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son #sukishkababy."

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Ever since they announced their pregnancy, Suyyash and Kishwer have been sharing gorgeous pictures of the latter flaunting her growing baby bump. Suyyash reportedly also hosted an intimate baby shower bash for their family and close friends in June.