Netizens concerned over TV actress Kanika Mann’s drastic weight loss: 'Is she healthy?'

Actress Kanika Mann became a household name after featuring in the TV show Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega has created quite a stir after sharing a bunch of pictures on social media which has made netizens concerned about her. The pictures are now going viral on social media.

Kanika Mann took to Instagram to share pictures and wrote in the caption, "Updates". In the picture, it can be seen a weight machine is seen in this photo, in which the actress is standing and only 25.7 kg weight is visible in its display. Fans took to the comment section to express their concern. One user wrote, "This is unbelievable 25.7 kg!!". Another user wrote, "25 kg me itna healthy nhi dikhte". "Kanika ji Disha patani ko janti he kiya woh aap see 4000 gona fit he par phir v woh 50 kg ki hee.....aur aap unse kitni moti hoo, phir v dekharahi hoo ki aap 25 kg ki hoo....itna toh jhot mat bolo", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Kanika Mann is a well-renowned actress and has been part of popular shows including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Roohaniyat, and Badho Bahu. She has also been part of films including Rocky Mental, Daana Paani, Shooter and Brihaspathi. Apart from this, Kanika Mann has also appeared in Rohit Shetty's popular stunt best reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Kanika Mann was recently seen in the TV show Chand Jalne Laga which became popular within no time. The show follows the story of a poor boy and a wealthy girl who are in ardent love and get tragically separated. Years later, faith brings them together, leading to a rekindled relationship. The show stars Vishal Aditya Singh, Sheezan Khan, Srishti Jain, Sorab Bedi and Praneet Bhatt among others.

