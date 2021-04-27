Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREETSINGH Neha Kakkar's pics from the city she was born in gets a special reaction from hubby Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar is an avid social media user and keeps on sharing pictures, videos, and stories on her personal handle for fans. Yet again, she did the same on Tuesday when she treated everyone with throwback photos taken during her last visit to Rishikesh. It features the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer posing in front of a beautiful backdrop wearing an off-shoulder floral blue dress with a slit and a matching cover-up. As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, it caught the attention of not just her followers but also of her singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh who took to the comments section and wrote, "Yes You Are From Heaven Only!! Attiii Sundar."

Meanwhile, Neha's pictures shared on the photo-sharing application were captioned, "Throwback Pictures from The City I was born in .️ Lucky Me!! #NatureLover #NehuDiaries." In the location section, she wrote "Heaven."

Have a look at the same here:

Her fans even filled the comments section with love. A user wrote, "This city is beautiful so are you. Love these pictures" while another one said, "You are our heaven on earth." A fan commented, "Whom to stare? That view or the most beautiful you."

Neha last year shared a glimpse of her bungalow in Rishikesh and also a picture of the tiny home she was born in. Alongside she had written, "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.

And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional .#SelfMade #NehaKakkar Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers.#NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily."

On the personal front, the couple recently celebrated their six month wedding anniversary and on the occasion shared love-filled posts. Neha while sharing few pics with Rohanpreet wrote, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!"

Rohanpreet, on the other hand, wrote, "Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey."

The two got married on October 24 last year and had an Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning, followed by a Hindu wedding in the evening. On the work front, Neha is these days seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.