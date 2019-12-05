Neha Kakkar lashes out on Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera for making fun of her: Sharam nahin aati?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar lashes out on Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera for making fun of her

Neha Kakkar has broken the internet yet again but not for her songs this time but for a video that went viral in which comedians Kiku Sharma and Gaurav Gera can be seen making fun of her. The two actors recently acted in a video that targeted the singer and body-shamed her. In the video that aired on SONY Max called Dr Pran Lele, Gaurav dressed as a nurse and Kiku as the doctor can be seen calling a short girl dressed as Neha Kakkar ‘chota sa bluetooth speaker’.

Gaurav Gera also made fun of her singing and says, “Is bhondi si shakal ke saath jab tum mic ke saamne jaati ho to mic muh nahi pher leta hai?” the comments didn’t go down well with the singer and she vented out her anger in a number of Instagram stories. Neha said, “Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people. Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe, you have such good times, you’ve partied so hard on my songs, you’ve made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? We should be thankful to the people jinke wajah se hum khush hote hain otherwise aaj kal khusiyaan kitni mushkil se milti hain.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar reacts on her viral video

Gaurav Gera, who shared the video on the internet, later deleted it. However, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar had already got a hold of it. He shared the video again for his fans to see and wrote, “This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion #nehakakkar.”

While Neha was evidently very upset about the incident, she made sure that she thank her fans for the support they provided her. The singer, who lovingly calls her fans as NeHearts, shared a fresh note on Thursday thanking her fans and wrote, “I’m so lucky I have You All That too in a Biggggggg Number I would love you, respect you till my last breath My #NeHearts and Thank you for creating that Cutest Hashtag .“ #NehuHappyNeHeartsHappy “ Good News for My NeHearts #PuchdaHiNahin Out Super Soon!!”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page