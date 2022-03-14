Neetu Kapoor to debut on TV as a judge with 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor to debut on TV with 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her television debut as a judge on the upcoming dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. She will be joining the panel of judges, which includes actress and model Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee.

The dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' will have contestants from the age group of 4-14 years and they will be competing with each other for the winner's title.

Marzi Pestonjee shares: "'Dance Deewane Juniors' will be an eternal celebration of dance. I am positive that this show will inspire kids from all walks of life to tap into their potential and chase their dreams. I am delighted and looking forward to being a part of this journey!"

Neetu started as a child artist and acted in films such as 'Do Kaliyaan'. She later played prominent roles in 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and 'Rafoo Chakkar' and many more.

The actress is also set for her next project and that is 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', directed by Raj Mehta.

'Dance Deewane Juniors' will air soon on Colors.