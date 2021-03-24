Neetu Kapoor gives 'shadi ka shagun' to Neha Kakkar, says 'she is like a daughter to me'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONY TV OFFICIAL Neha Kakkar meets Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to appear on singing reality show Indian Idol 12. This will be the first time the actress will be appearing on TV after her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year. The promo of the episode has been released by Sony TV and the ever charming Neetu looks stunning. She stepped on the stage dancing to her and Rishi Kapoor's song "Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge" from the film "Khel Khel Mein" and declared that she doesn't want to get upset today and celebrate the bond with her late husband. The actress also shared that it was difficult for her to come on the show without her husband but she gathered all her courage to do so.

The video also shows Neetu meeting the reality show's judge Neha Kakkar. She congratulated the singer on her wedding and gave her 'shaadi ka shagun'. The actress said that she has always shared a great equation with Neha, not just professionally, but personally as well.

"Neha is just not a singer but a beautiful soul and she is just like a daughter to me. My blessings are always going to be with her wherever she would be," she said.

A deeply-touched Neha responded by thanking Neetu and touched her feet. "I am just speechless, receiving a blessing from such a renowned actress is the best thing that has ever happened to me in this entire journey. I will keep it with me my entire life," Neha said.

For the unversed, the popular singer married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October last year. The wedding was an elaborate affair with multiple functions. She had also come up with her album titled "Nehu Da Vyah", which also featured Rohanpreet.