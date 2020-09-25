NCB files case against TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey in drugs probe, seizes 'charas' during raid

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANAMJOHAR NCB files case against TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey in drugs probe

The investigation into the drugs probe that started with Rhea Chakraborty's viral WhatsApp chats about 'weed,' 'doobies' and other narcotics substances has now taken its turn towards Bollywood and TV industry with many big names coming to the forefront. After actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others, TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey's names have surfaced. Infact, NCB has filed a case against the couple after it raided their apartment and seized 'charas.' The Mumbai NCB team has registered a case under Section 20 of NDPS Act against both of them. However, they have not been arrested yet.

The NCB team raided three locations in Mumbai on Friday. Sanam and Abigail were summoned by NCB for questioning and were grilled on Thursday for long hours. Today, the agency again searched their house and it is expected that they will join the probe later today as well.

On the other, Dharma Productions director Kshitij Ravi Prasad has also been called for questioning today. Kshitij arrived in Mumbai this morning. The team of NCB accompanied him to his house from the airport itself for the search. The NCB's SIT is interrogating actress Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash.

On September 26, i.e. Saturday, NCB has called Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning. Ranveer Singh has sought permission from NCB to stay with Deepika during the interrogation citing anxiety and panic attacks as the reasons. Although, no response has been given by NCB so far. Ranveer said that he is a law-abiding citizen, if he cannot stay with his wife at the time of questioning, then at least he should be allowed to stay inside the NCB building.

