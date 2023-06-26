Navya actress Somya Seth ties the knot for second time with boyfriend Shubham Chuhadia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Somya Seth begins a new phase in her life.

Popular TV actress Somya Seth who has been living in the US with her son Ayden for the past five years has recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Subham Chuhadia. According to a report, Somya Seth revealed that they allocated one day June 21 for their parents to conduct traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The following day, June 22, was dedicated to Somya and her husband to celebrate in their own way.

Shubhangi Chuhadia, Shubham’s sister, got ordained and as in the TV show Friends-style, we took our vows. There were no guests. Only the most important people in our lives like our immediate family members and just a couple of friends were invited to our wedding.

Their friendship gradually deepened during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Somya described Shubham as The One and added that he is not a one-day feeling instead it’s his everyday feeling.

She also stated that Shubham felt completely natural, as if they were the perfect fit for each other, like pieces of a puzzle coming together seamlessly.

For the unversed, Somya, who rose to fame with the show, Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal left India after her wedding to a US-based businessman, Arun Kapoor in January 2017. However, in the years 2018 and 2019, the actress shared cryptic posts revealing the mental and physical trauma she went through during her wedding. She also revealed being in a safe house usually where women who have suffered from domestic abuse are taken there for healing the trauma. After the long trauma, Somya parted ways with Arun and started a new life with her little son Ayden.

However, after going through several ups and downs, the actress finally fought for divorce from her ex-husband Arun and got custody of her child, Ayden. Now she has found love again in life.

Latest Entertainment News