Nattu Kaka will not be replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer confirms

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HIBACHHU Ghanashyam Nayak, better known as 'Nattu Kaka'

Television actor Ghanashyam Nayak, better known as 'Nattu Kaka' of the long-running Hindi sitcom "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah", passed away in October this year, losing the battle against cancer. He was 76. Ever since his demise, speculations were rife that his character on the show will be replaced by a new actor, However, quashing the rumours, Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of the show said the late actor will not be replaced. The role of Nattu Kaka has been portrayed by Ghanashyam Nayak since the inception of the show, which has been on air since 2008.

“It’s been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natukaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don’t have any plans to replace his character or bring another actor to play Natukaka. There are many rumours doing the rounds but I would request viewers to not pay any attention to them,” ETimes quoted Asit Kumar Modi as saying.

For the unversed, Nayak started as a child artiste in 1960 and went on to have a crowded career in Gujarati and Hindi films and on the Gujarati stage. He even lent his voice as a playback singer, teaming up with Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor. He'll however be remembered most fondly for playing Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Nattu Kaka, who handles the accounts section of the electricals store run by the serial's principal character, Jethalal Gada, essayed by Dilip Joshi.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" first aired in July 2008 and has been running on television since then. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma". The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The show revolves around a society named Gokuldham, where families of all faiths, different backgrounds and cultures stay together and solve their day-to-day problems as a unit but with a twist of humour.

Given its popularity, earlier this year, the animated version of the television show titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", was launched by the makers.