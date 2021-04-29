Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARAYANISHASTRI Narayani Shastri's journey: 5 reasons why actress is a multi-talented star and fans favourite

Narayani Shastri has been a part of the industry for over two decades now, and with every show of hers, she left an impact on the audience. She made her small screen debut in 2000 with "Kahani Saat Pheron Ki", and there has been no looking back ever since. Be it Shruti or Kesar or Rimjhim, she took absolutely no time to become the audience's favourite, and gathered unparalleled love from her fans. She has shows like "Kohi Apna Sa", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kkusum", "Piya Ka Ghar" to her credit, and is currently seen as Rajvee Rawal in Sonali and Amir Jaffar's "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha". If this doesn't tell you enough about her, then here are five reasons why we love this multi-talented actress.

Versatile actress: Since her debut in the TV industry with "Kahani Saat Pheron Ki", the actress has proven her versatility through the various roles she has played on-screen. And her current role of Rajvee, proves that she can bring to life any character that is given to her.

Strong screen presence: She makes every frame she is in a masterpiece. And it's not just her expressions, the way she delivers her dialogue makes you feel each and every word that comes out of her mouth.

She paints: Narayani took it as a hobby during the lockdown last year and has created a few pieces of herself. Not to forget her husband is a painter and she credits him for her interest in the craft.

She sings too: Have you heard her version of "Phir le aaya dil"? If not, go do that now, and you will realise that she has magic in her voice too.

She slays in her non-glamorous looks off-screen: While it is very rare that you see strands of gray hair in a celebrity's pic on social media, Narayani flaunted it proudly on her Instagram account. Also, if you follow her on social media, you will know that off-screen she keeps it natural, and looks stunning as ever.