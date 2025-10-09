Nandish Sandhu, Rashmi Desai's ex-husband, is now engaged to TV actor Kavita Banerjee aka Mini TV actor Nandish Sandhu got engaged on Thursday and has shared photos of the engagement on Instagram. The couple have been dating for quite some time now.

New Delhi:

TV actor Nandish Sandhu, who became a household name with the popular TV serial 'Uttaran,' married Rashmi Desai in 2011. However, the marriage, which lasted only two years, led to widespread criticism. Now, the TV actor has found love again.

Yes! Nandish, who also played Hrithik Roshan's younger brother in Super 30 has gotten engaged again to TV actor Kavita Banerjee (Mini). He shared photos of the union on his Instagram profile, showing off his engagement ring.

Nandish's post

Nandish Sandhu shared several photos on Instagram, where the two can be seen in romantic poses. 'Hi Partner. Ready?' read his caption, along with a ring emoticon.

Who is Nandish Sandhu?

Nandish was born on January 25, 1981, in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. He began his career with the 2006 TV serial 'Sssssss... Phir Koi Hai.' He then displayed his impressive acting skills in serials like 'Hum Ladkiyan.' Nandish was paired with Rashmi Desai in the 2008 serial 'Uttaran.' Their on-screen love story was a superhit, and the serial was widely appreciated.

Later Nandish fell in love with Rashmi, who played the lead role in the show. They kept their love a secret for some time and married in 2012. However, two years into their marriage, differences arose between them, and divorce rumors surfaced in 2014. Finally, in 2016, they divorced by mutual consent.

Rashmi's allegation against Nandish

After the divorce, Rashmi spoke openly about the matter several times and leveled serious allegations like domestic violence against Nandish. Angered by these allegations, Nandish severed all ties with her. Nandish once stated in an interview that he didn't even consider it appropriate to remain friends with Rashmi after seeing some of her interviews. Rashmi also spoke about Nandish's lifestyle and his friendships with girls.

Who is Kavita Banerjee?

Now after 8 years of his divorce, Nandish has found love again. For the unversed, his fiance, Kavita is also an actress and has appeared in several commercials and films. Kavita has worked on projects like 'Ek Villain Returns and 'Hinxups & Hookups.' She is currently seen in the show, 'Karn Mohini'.

