Nakuul Mehta to Vivian Dsena, here's how TV celebs celebrated Eid 2025 | See Photos

People across the country are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, on March 31, and now TV actors have also shared their Eid celebration photos on their social media to extend warm wishes to their fans. From Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame actor Nakuul Mehta to social media star Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, have a look at how your favourite TV stars celebrated Eid this year.

Nakuul Mehta

Ishqbaaaz fame actor Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram and shared a family picture including his wife and son and wrote, 'Eid Mubarak'. The actor can be seen posing with his son and wife.

Vivian Dsena

Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame actor and former model Vivian Dsena wished his fans by sharing pictures on his Instagram profile. In the carousel post, he can be seen in a black embroidered sherwani with off-white pants from Kalpraag. He wrote, 'EidulFitr Mubarak'.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer who rose to fame from the TV show, Imlie, shared several pictures of her celebrating Eid with her close ones on the social media messaging app, Instagram, wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. For her Eid look, she opted for a lime and aqua colour salwar suit and paired it with matching earrings. In addition, she shared stills of her henna as well.

Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu

Influencer-turned-TV actor Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu opted for an all-white look for this Eid. While sharing an Instagram post, he wrote. 'Eid Mubarak' and wished her fans. The TV star is currently seen in Celebrity Masterchef which airs on SonyLiv platform.

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram and shared pictures of himself on the occasion of Eid. Fans wished him Eid Mubarak in the comment section.

Eid ul-Fitr 2025

Eid ul-Fitr is an auspicious and one of the most important Islamic festivals observed by Muslims every year. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month. The festival is being celebrated on Monday, March 31, in India and its neighbouring countries.

