  5. After Nakuul Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani to be part of Hrithik and Anushka's Satte Pe Satta remake?

Nakuul Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani and Maniesh Paul will reportedly play brothers of Hrithik Roshan's character in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake.

New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 9:38 IST
Will TV actors- Nakuul Mehta and Rithvik Dhanjani be seen in  Satte Pe Satta remake?

TV actors Rithvik Dhanjani has reportedly bagged a pivotal role in Satte Pe Satte remake. As per Pinkvilla, not just Rithvik but also Nakuul Mehta and Maniesh Paul will be seen in important roles. They will be playing the role of three brothers out of seven.

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty haven't announced Satte Pe Satta remake but grapevines are already abuzz with plenty of rumours about the film. From Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for 1982 classic to Deepika Padukone and now Anushka Sharma being the leading lady, every now and then, Satte Pe Satte remake hit the headlines. The movie is currently in the pre-production phase and is scheduled to go on floors in December.

Meanwhile, Rithvik, who has worked in TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Bandini, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Pavitra Rishta among others is a popular TV host. He has hosted reality shows such as Nach Baliye 7, India's Best Dramebaaz and all 3 seasons of Super Dancer.

On the other hand, Nakuul, who was last seen in Star Plus' show Ishqbaaz is currently on a sabbatical from work while Maniesh is currently hosting Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul and Nach Baliye 9. 

Hrithik Roshan is so far mum on his upcoming project. His last two releases- War and Super 30 performed phenomenally well at the box office. War, co-starring Tiger Shroff emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener so far.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

