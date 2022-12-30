Friday, December 30, 2022
     
Nakuul Mehta reveals why he quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: 'I have paid my dues'

Nakuul Mehta has announced his departure from the popular television programme Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here's what the actor has to say.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2022 23:07 IST
Nakuul Mehta reveals why he quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUULMEHTA Nakuul Mehta reveals why he quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta is one of the prominent faces in the television industry. Over the years, he has amassed a massive fan base. Now, the actor has left the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after a year and a half. The news left fans heartbroken. The actor has now spoken about why he left the show. In a recent interview, Nakuul stated that one must know when to leave and that now is the time to leave.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilience to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things."

Nakuul shared, "The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram."

He further went on to say, "Today, you could be a star on television or film, but all of us are in the business of wanting to borrow the viewers’ time. And I don’t take that for granted."

"For me, I need to go back live life again and return to the sets as on set you only summarize life. That helps me bring new things to my audience is so that I can sort of give them something new and the credibility of wanting to sample my next project continues. That’s kind of hard to earn in this industry is what I’ve learnt along the way," he signs off.

