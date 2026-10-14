Nakul Dhull evicted at midnight after physical fight with Gullu on Bigg Boss 20

Drama escalated inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull got into a physical altercation with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar. The fight, which erupted following an argument involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP, triggered chaos among the housemates and raised questions about Nakul's future on the show.

Nakul has been evicted from the show following the incident.

Bigg Boss 20: What led to the fight between Gullu and Nakul?

The confrontation began after a conversation involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP became a topic of discussion inside the house. Qazi was talking about an earlier incident in which he had spat in Scout's ear during a playful interaction. Scout had not made a major issue of it at the time, but Qazi later discussed the incident with other contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij.

Nakul overheard the conversation and informed Scout about what was being said. He then questioned Qazi over the incident, asking why he had discussed it behind Scout's back instead of addressing the matter directly. The disagreement soon escalated, with Scout confronting Qazi. Gullu intervened during the exchange, and a remark from him angered Nakul. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned physical.

Bigg Boss announces action over violation of house rules

Following the altercation, Bigg Boss summoned the contestants to the living area and addressed the incident. He reminded the housemates that physical violence was a serious violation of the show's rules. During the eviction announcement, Bigg Boss said that a major rule of the house had been broken. The decision to remove Nakul from the show followed the physical confrontation.

Nakul Dhull and Gullu get into a physical altercation

The argument between Nakul and Gullu escalated into pushing and shoving. Nakul charged at Gullu, who retaliated during the scuffle. Nakul was also seen grabbing Gullu by his collar, with the confrontation continuing until other housemates rushed in to separate them.

Several contestants tried to intervene as the situation grew increasingly tense. The incident left the housemates shocked and prompted calls for strict action against Nakul.

Mahhi Vij loses her temper, demands Nakul's eviction

Mahhi Vij was visibly upset after witnessing the physical altercation involving Gullu, whom she considers a friend. She confronted Nakul and questioned his decision to get physical with another contestant. "You cannot hit my friend?" she shouted, followed by, "How dare you?"

Mahhi also questioned whether Nakul had entered the show to fight with other contestants and demanded that Bigg Boss remove him from the house. Other housemates attempted to calm the situation and prevent another confrontation. The incident also drew attention on social media, where viewers discussed the altercation and the possible consequences for those involved

The confrontation has added another twist to the season, with the housemates divided over the incident and its aftermath.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm, while episodes are available on JioHotstar at 9 pm.

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