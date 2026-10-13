Nakul Dhull charges at Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu in Bigg Boss 20's new promo, hints at eviction

YouTuber Nakul Dhull, who entered Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant on Sunday, is reportedly facing eviction following an alleged physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu. The reports surfaced less than a day after his entry into the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, though the makers have not officially confirmed his exit.

In the latest promo, Nakul is seen charging at Gullu, hinting at escalating tensions between the two contestants. The confrontation has fuelled speculation about Nakul’s future in the house, with reports claiming that the alleged fight could lead to his eviction.

Watch the promo:

When did Nakul enter the Bigg Boss 20 house?

Nakul entered the house on Sunday, a day after television actor Manish Goel joined the show. Reports of his alleged eviction surfaced on Monday, October 12, after an account that tracks updates about Bigg Boss, BBTak, claimed that a fight had broken out between Nakul and Gullu inside the house. However, neither Nakul nor the makers have officially confirmed his exit.

What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

According to reports, the confrontation began during an argument involving singer Qazi Touqeer and content creator Scout OP. Nakul reportedly intervened after Qazi made fun of Scout, and the exchange escalated into an argument. Gullu is said to have stepped in to calm the situation. However, Nakul reportedly took issue with his intervention, and the argument between the two allegedly turned physical. Reports claimed that they pushed and shoved each other before other housemates intervened.

BBTak subsequently claimed that Nakul had been evicted following the altercation. If confirmed, his exit would come just a day after his wildcard entry into the show.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don, is a social media influencer and content creator from Haryana. He has built an online following through videos featuring memes, sarcastic humour and commentary on different subjects.

After entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Nakul told the contestants that he takes tuition classes for students in Classes 11 and 12 and described himself as a chemistry teacher. His entry also brought renewed attention to a controversial video that had previously attracted criticism online.

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Who is Nakul Dhull, Bigg Boss 20 wildcard contestant allegedly evicted after physical fight with Gullu?