Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary declared winners of Nach Baliye 9

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary win Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

Nach Baliye Season 9 has finally come to an end. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were declared the winners of this popular dancing reality show on Sunday night, while Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Shetty bagged the first runner up position.

Reports of Prince and Yuvika winning Nach Baliye 9 had started coming in before the actual telecast of the finale episode.

Prince-Yuvika were one of the most favourite couples of this season. They were competing with Anita Hassanandani - Rohit Reddy and Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aditya Singh for season 9 winner's trophy.

The finale episode featured Govinda and his wife Sunita as the special judges along with Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon.

Also in attendance on the episode was the cast members of the upcoming movie 'Paagalpanti' -- Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

Prince, who first featured in MTV’s Roadies, has been in a habit of winning reality shows. Prince has now lifted the winner’s trophy on Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. Interestingly, it was during the show Bigg Boss 9 that Prince and Yuvika met each other and fell in love with each other.

The couple took their relationship forward in the world outside the Bigg Boss house and tied the knot in 2018. TV actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, Prince and Yuvika co-contestants in Bigg Boss 9, also made a special appearance on the finale episode to extend their support for them.