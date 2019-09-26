Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya and beau Alam Makkar getting engaged on the show?

Nach Baliye 9 has been one helluva journey. From contestants fighting amongst each other to them fighting with the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Apart from that, there have been instances where love has been in the air during the show and a similar scenario will take place when Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and boyfriend Alam Makkar will be seen proposing each other on the show.

This isn’t the first time that anything of this sort will take place as in the previous seasons too various contestants like Ravi Dubey-Sargun, Dipika Kakkar-Shoiab, Aashka Goradia-Brent, and others have expressed love in front of the National television. As per the reports in Spotboye, the show will invite a special guest on the sets, famous astrologer – Janardhan Pandit later which the loved-up sequence will take place.

The astrologer will predict, “Shraddha and Alam will get married in 2 years and there’s ample of happiness written in their lives. Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child.” He will even reveal that Alam will get married in the coming 2 years.

The couple will get super happy later which they will exchange rings in front of everyone. See their pictures here:

