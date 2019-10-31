Nach Baliye 9: Anil Kapoor's secret for a happy marriage is hilarious

For the last few weeks, Nach Baliye 9 entertained viewers with its engaging dance performances & drama with its celebrity contestants battling for the top prize. The upcoming finale of this star-studded show promises to heighten the entertainment quotient to another level for the same. Many celebrities attended the finale shoot and one of the most notable amongst them was the ever-youthful – Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor was greeted enthusiastically on the sets by everyone and he even had some interesting things to share.
After a warm welcome extended to the versatile actor on the sets, it was time for fun interaction with Maniesh Paul. Anil Kapoor in his signature style made everyone laugh with his interesting anecdotes from the industry and when Maniesh Paul asked him what is the secret to a happy marriage, the actor gave a fantastic reply. Anil Kapoor said, “Hamesha apne biwi ke aage peeche ‘Ji Ma’am, Yes Ma’am kijiyega, aura ap hamesha khush rahengey.”
Anil Kapoor also shook a leg with all the contestants and judges in his Dhin-A-Dhin style which got him rousing applause from everyone present on the sets. The finale of Nach Baliye 9 promises to deliver a complete package of power-packed entertainment over the weekend.
Talking further about the show, it is being said that power couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have won the title of the season from Anita Hassandani and Rohit Reddy.
Congratulations @princenarula & @yuvikachaudhary Winners of #NachBaliye9 with their winning trophy. #realityshow #winners #NB9 #yuvikachoudhary #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula#nachbaliye #starplus #actors #actorslife #privika #celebritycouple Follow @glitzvision_usa for exclusive updates, segments & news.
Relationship: STRONGER ✅ WeightLoss: DONE ✅ Hearts: WON ✅ Dancing: LEARNT✅ Money: MADE ✅😂 Thank you #nachbaliye9 This experience has completed us as a couple. I love you more then ever @rohitreddygoa Thank you for the most amazing journey. Honestly I thought we won’t last more than 2 episodes.... we actually made it to the top2 all thanks to @anu_iyengar @ajinkyakalokhe @_akapatil_ @paro_5678 @sudeshshetty11 Here’s thanking each one of you who voted. To all our fans Sorry if we disappointed you... we really tried our best. Most importantly thanking our friends from the industry who posted for us .... and who didn’t thank god you didn’t waste a post🤣😂🤣
