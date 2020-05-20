Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI/MOUNIROY/HINAKHAN Naagin star Arjun Bijlani shares video on 7th marriage anniversary; Mouni Roy, Hina and others pour in wishes

It's definitely a match made in heaven for Television actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami who are celebrating their 7th marriage anniversary on Wednesday. After dating each other for quite some time, the adorable couple of the industry got hitched in the year 2013 and has been enjoying a blissful married life ever since. On this special occasion, the Naagin actor took to his social media to share an adorable video that screams nothing else apart from love. It is filled with numerous throwback photos of the duo including one from the day of their marriage along with some snapshots with their son. Soon the video caught the attention of not just the fans but also his counterparts such as Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Karan Tacker, Pooja Batra, and others who commented on the post to wish the couple.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actor wrote alongside, "7 years . @nehaswami." Have a look at the same here:

Soon Arjun's post was filled with congratulatory comments from fans and co-actors. Hina Khan wrote, "Awwww congratulations guys" along with a number of red heart emojis. Mouni Roy commented, "Happy anniversary" while Karan said, "Happy anniversary guys !" Actor Aamir Ali also congratulated them and wrote, "Happy anniversary" while Aamna Sharif dropped a red heart emoji. Pooja Batra also wished and wrote, "Happy Anniversary y’all."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' playing the lead role along with actresses Aalisha Panwar, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Nia Sharma. The show went off-air in the month of June 2019 after which he worked as a host and guest in many shows.

