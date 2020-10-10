Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITAHASSANANDANI Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy expecting their first baby, announce good news with video

Another mommy-to-be on the way as actress Anita Hassanandani who is known for her roles in shows like Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has finally announced her pregnancy. Yes, that true! She and husband Rohit Reddy who earlier hinted fans about the same has finally announced the good news. Taking to Instagram, Anita shared an adorable video in which the duo depicted their journey of relationship from being lovers to their wedding, and now finally their pregnancy. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy (sic)" along with adding two hearts making it equal to three.

After the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, fans started pouring in congratulatory comments on a picture of Anita in which she was seen wearing a pink salwar suit and somewhat hiding her 'belly.' Have a look at her Instagram posts here:

As soon as the couple shared in the Insta post, congratulations and good wishes started pouring in from celebrities like Adaa Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Mahhi Vij, Saumya Tandon, Aly Goni, Vahbiz Dorabjee and many others. Previously too the couple sparked the pregnancy rumors in the month of March when she shared a post about two babies but the rumours were squashed by her soon.

Anita and Rohit last year participated in Nach Baliye 9 after which she spoke about embracing motherhood in an interview with BollywoodLife. She said, "Absolutely. That was the whole plan. Nach Baliye is a journey that you can't do after a child. It gets a little difficult. Or you have to wait for your baby to grow up.

So (we decided) after Nach Baliye we plan to have a baby. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don’t want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant."

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's love story started when they met each other in a gym and later outside a pub, waiting for her car. It was Rohit who first approached the actress later which the two of them met through a common friend. Soon the two of them fell in love and decided to spend their life together.

