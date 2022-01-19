Naagin 6 promo: Who is the new lead? Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma or Divyanka Tripathi, fans try to guess

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's fantasy series 'Naagin' is all set to return to the TV screens with its sixth season. The makers have already introduced the theme of the show. It is seemingly based on COVID 19 pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turning as the saviour to save the world and the country from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'. As the makers released a new promo on social media, fans are wondering who is the new Naagin.

As the promo shows a woman walking ahead, it doesn't reveal her face. It has left fans wondering, 'Who is new Naagin'. The comment section is filled with speculations. Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Divyanka Tripathi are a few names that have cropped up for the lead of the show. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers. Watch the promo here:

As the teaser starts, the orator introduces the theme saying the world has changed a lot since 2019. The blue coloured river is shown to be turning red. It somehow seems to refer to the pandemic that has resulted in massive losses. At the end of the teaser, Naagin is seen taking hold of the entire world and it is hinted that now 'Naagin' has become more powerful.

Ekta has talked about the new season of 'Naagin' in 'Bigg Boss 15'. She in fact hinted at the name of the actor also in the series, saying the lead actor's name will start with letter 'M'. Recently, she quashed the rumours about Naagin 6 with a post.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

The sixth season of 'Naagin' will be airing soon on Colors.