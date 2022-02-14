Naagin 6: Netizens spot 'Money Heist's Professor' in Tejasswi Prakash's show, see hilarious reactions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANIT JOURA; TWITTER/GREEKGODKAI Manit Joura, Álvaro Morte

Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Naagin returned for its sixth season with Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as the lead. Naagin season 6 premiered on ColorsTV on Saturday and fans are praising the lead actors for their performance. However, there's something else also that has caught the attention. It is Manit Joura's character who is playing the role of a professor. Soon after the show went on air, fans took to social media to compare his look to that of the Professor in Money Heist.

Manit is repeatedly addressed as the 'Professor' in the show and is seen dressed in formal shirts and trousers. He also wears a necktie, keeping the collar unbuttoned with spectacles similar to the one Álvaro Morte- The Professor in Netflix’s superhit show Money Heist. Comparing the two, fans shared hilarious reactions n social media. Take a look:

The fantasy series has introduced the theme of the world hit by a pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in massive losses and Naagin is seen taking hold of the entire world.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.