Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Naagin 6: Is Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash the new 'naagin' of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show?

Highlights Naagin 6 makers are all set to reveal the face of the new 'naagin' during Bigg Boss 15 finale

The latest buzz states that she is none other than Tejasswi Prakash

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin' is all set to return to the small screen yet again! The announcement of the same has been made some time back that left fans wondering as to who will be the lead actress in 'Naagin 6.' Well, according to the latest buzz, it is none other than Tejasswi Prakash. Yes, that's true! The much-awaited revelation will be done by the makers of the show during Bigg Boss 15 finale and the information of the same was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel. Not only this but the latest report states that the actress will be informed about the same tonight.

A report in IndiaToday states, "BB 15 finalist Tejasswi Prakash has been roped in to play Naagin. She will be called in the confession room where Bigg Boss will share the news with her."

Meanwhile, the caption written alongside the promo of Naagin 6 read, "Bigg Boss ka grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab janta ke saamne aayegi pehli baar #Naagin dene apne roop ka parichay #Naagin6 Don’t miss out the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM onwards only on #ColorsTV."

The fuel to the fire was added through a number of comments from the fans who thought that the hands in the promo were those of Teja. Not only this but even actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Aur mujhe kyun lag raha hain ki woh teja hain whoohooo.'

See it here:

Previously, a report in ETimes stated that the makers were keen on casting Tejasswi as the lead naagin and were waiting for Bigg Boss to get over. It said, "We are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6. She is among the top contenders on the show and has become a household name with her stint on the reality show. The logistics are being worked out. We are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that we can discuss the offer with her."

However, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor informed everyone that no one has been confirmed yet through an Instagram post. Alongside a promo, she wrote, "NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved ! Ur suggestions guys !"

Speaking about the previous Naagins, a number of actresses have donned the role including-- Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.

Will Tejasswi be the one in Naagin 6? Only time will tell!