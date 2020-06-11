Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINAKHAN/SURBHICHANDNA Naagin 5: Are Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna, Ekta Kapoor's final choice for the new season? Find out

Year after year, Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor has been entertaining with her supernatural show Naagin through its various seasons. Last year too, she came up with Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin in the leading role. However, this season could not spread its charm due to the weak plot. A few days back, she announced that the end of the fantasy drama but ensured that she would announce the new season very soon. Ever since then fans have been waiting for the announcement of the new cast for Naagin 5. In the meantime, a lot of names including that of Divyanka Tripathi, Dipika Kakar, Asim Riaz, and Paras Tyagi have come up for the show but these reports were rubbished by many. However, the latest report state that the makers have zeroed down the names of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan, Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna and Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang for Naagin 5.

As per Pinkvilla, "Ekta has apparently finalized Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

There has been no confirmation about the same but a recent online session with fans, Hina hinted about the same and left fans wanting more. In an AMA session on Twitter, a fan asked the actress, "Naagin k bary me kia khichdi pakk rhi ha? #AskHina." Hina was quick to respond to the fan and gave a cryptic reply and said, "Pata nahi aap bataao."

Have a look at the conversation here:

Pata nahi aap bataao https://t.co/ohYrAaZzas — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Coming to Shivin, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, while speaking about his participation in the show told India Today, "I would not like to comment on anything right now but will confirm once things are finalised. Although, I have done a guest appearance on Naagin once."

What do you have to say about the new cast?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage