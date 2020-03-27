Naagin 4 Update: Will Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai play lovers in Ekta Kapoor's show? Find out

Every year in the reality show Bigg Boss, there are some or the other contestants that grab the highlights and for Bigg Boss 13 the names of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will always be taken. Their fight was discussed even before the show became because of an infamous brawl between the two--the reason behind--no one knows. Rashami and Sidharth were undoubtedly one of the most good-looking on-screen pairs of the television and have worked together in show Dil Se Dil Tak where they played the role of a couple. Well, what would you think if we tell you that there are reports that the two might be seen together on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4 as lovers? Excited much? Find out if it's happening for real or not.

The latest report in TellyChakkar states that Sidharth Shukla will soon be making an entry in the show Naagin 4 which already has Rashami playing the role of Shalaka. Sidharth was to reportedly play a snake charmer along with Shalaka who would create troubles for Brinda (played by Nia Sharma). The shooting was to begin soon but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting has been called off.

However, another report by India-Forum states that when the actor was contacted for a confirmation on the same, he rubbished all such reports and said, "No, this is all untrue." Does this mean the SidRa fans have to wait for more to see them together?

Sidharth recently featured in a music video by Darshan Raval which also featured Shehnaaz Gill opposite him. The song has been receiving appreciation from the SidNaaz fans all throughout. Have a look at the video here: