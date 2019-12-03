Naagin 4 Promo: Know when Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin's 'zehreela khel' will begin

A new tale of revenge will begin with the onset of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4 which will feature Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin playing the role of 'ichhadhari naagins.' The fourth season of the popular series will have actor Vijayendra Kumeria playing the role of the male lead. The fans were left speechless after watching the first promo of the show which was released sometime back and now the makers have unveiled another clip which also reveals the premiere date of the show.

In the new video which has been shared Vijayendra can be seen enjoying the tunes inside a jungle with his friends when he sees a glimpse of Nia and Jasmin. The official Twitter handle of the channel shared the same with a caption that read, "Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k."

Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/DRyO3IpuoX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019

Both the actresses have been posting various videos and pictures from the shoot ever since it began. Check them out:

The new promo also reveals that the show will begin from December 14. Are you excited?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video