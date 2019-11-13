Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin joins Nia Sharma as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin joins Nia Sharma as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

After Nia Sharma, the makers have unveiled the other face of their upcoming supernatural fantasy drama Naagin 4 TV actress Jasmin Bhasin.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 23:30 IST
Jasmin Bhasin joins Nia Sharma in Naagin 4
Image Source : TWITTER

Jasmin Bhasin joins Nia Sharma in Naagin 4

After Nia Sharma, the makers have unveiled the other face of their upcoming supernatural fantasy drama Naagin 4. TV actress Jasmin Bhasin will be seen as the other ichhadari naagin in the most popular show. On Wednesday, the channel shared a promo featuring jasmin in which she can be seen in her naagin avatar. The caption read, “Kya aap taiyyar hai #Naagin ki duniya mein shaamil hone ke liye? #Naagin4, jald #Colors par. @jasminbhasin”

Earlier, Naagin 4 producer Ekta Kapoor announced that Nia Sharma will lead the star cast of the show. She wrote, , "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV  Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond". The TV actress also expressed her gratitude over the golden opportunity and wrote, "And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege."

Naagin 3, that starred Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles, experiences high TRPs every week. The show enjoyed a huge fan base and soon after it ended, Ekta announced the fourth installment of the franchise. The promo of the new season was shared sometime back on the social media platform. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

#NAAGIN4 ....TEASER 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 .... only on @colors #colorsweekendgetsgoingagain

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on

 

Also read:TV actress Anita Hassanandani’s sassy pole dancing moves will impress you, watch viral video

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKaun Banega Crorepati 11: Bihar's Ajeet Kumar wins Rs 1 crore