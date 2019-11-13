Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin joins Nia Sharma as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Image Source : TWITTER Jasmin Bhasin joins Nia Sharma in Naagin 4

After Nia Sharma, the makers have unveiled the other face of their upcoming supernatural fantasy drama Naagin 4. TV actress Jasmin Bhasin will be seen as the other ichhadari naagin in the most popular show. On Wednesday, the channel shared a promo featuring jasmin in which she can be seen in her naagin avatar. The caption read, “Kya aap taiyyar hai #Naagin ki duniya mein shaamil hone ke liye? #Naagin4, jald #Colors par. @jasminbhasin”

Earlier, Naagin 4 producer Ekta Kapoor announced that Nia Sharma will lead the star cast of the show. She wrote, , "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond". The TV actress also expressed her gratitude over the golden opportunity and wrote, "And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege."

Naagin 3, that starred Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles, experiences high TRPs every week. The show enjoyed a huge fan base and soon after it ended, Ekta announced the fourth installment of the franchise. The promo of the new season was shared sometime back on the social media platform. Have a look:

