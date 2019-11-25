Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naagin 4 first promo: Ekta Kapoor introduces new 'ichhadhari naagins' Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin, watch

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin TV series will be back with a fresh season soon. Naagin 4 stars Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma in the roles of Naagin.The first promo the show was shared by Ekta Kapoor on her social media handle on Sunday. Besides the leading ladies, Udaan actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen in a pivotal role.The promo begins at the backdrop of a temple wherein actor Vijayendra Kumeria is seen saving Nia Sharma from a goon. But he gets the shock of his life when he sees a serpent underneath Nia’s dupatta. As the people nearby start shouting and running away in fear, we get to see that the serpent is none other than Jasmin Bhasin herself.

Sharing Naagin 4 promo featuring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL ...coming sooon". Watch it here:

Naagin is a supernatural, fantasy, thriller, drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The first season premiered on November 1, 2015, and ended on June 5, 2016, after 62 episodes. The first season starred actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani , Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran. It was one of the highest-rated shows in Indian television history. The second season premiered on October 8, 2016, to June 25, 2017, with 75 episodes. This season also starred Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan, Kinshuk Mahajan and Sudha Chandran.

The third season began airing from June 2, 2018, to May 26, 2019, and featured Anita Hassanandani in the lead role. The fourth season is rumoured to premiere on December 7, 2019.

