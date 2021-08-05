Naagin 2 fame Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; says husband Siddharth Sabharwal 'beat her black and blue'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARZOOGOVITRIKARR Naagin 2 fame Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; says husband Siddharth Sabharwal ‘beat her'

Actor Arzoo Govitrikar who was seen in Naagin 2 has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal, stating domestic abuse. Earlier in 2019, Arzoo had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, where she said that they had fought over Siddharth's alcohol consumption. She said that she has made up her mind and will not reconcile with him.

Confirming to ETimes TV she said, "Yes, I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn't continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago."

"But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn't come out because I didn't want my bruises to be seen," she added.

Arzoo also blamed that he was unfaithful to her, and she confronted him about his new girlfriend. She informed that she has proofs against him. She has documented the violence and infidelity through CCTV footage and his personal chats. "Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born three years after we became man and wife, he simply drifted apart."

Arzoo added, "He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend; he was constantly on chats with her. I confronted him about her. I don’t know if they’re together now because he stays separately. Mind you, I have those chats and the CCTV footage of his violence and it would help me to get justice."

Arzoo Govitrikar has appeared in serial Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and the film Baghban.