Munawar Faruqui confirms NOT participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; says 'need some time alone'

Munawar Faruqui busted speculations of him participating in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He announced that he will not be participating in the show. He also mentioned 'some reasons' for not being able to join the show. However, the update left his fans disappointed. The comedian who was the winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp took to Instagram and penned a note apologizing to his fans. He wrote, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai (Friends, for some reason I won’t be able to participate in KKK. I’m really sorry, believed me I really wished to be a part of the show but destiny has something else for me. You must be disappointed with me but even I feel bad about my decision)."

"Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone," he concluded.

In no time, netizens took to the comments section and showered the comedian with their wishes. One of them wrote, "Always with you in any decision you take." Another said, "Koi na bro hum sath me hamesha." His Lock Upp fellow contestant Nisha Rawal commented, "I am sure there’s another huge door of amazing opportunities awaiting u!" A user also said, "We all are with you forever mere bhai… More power to you… Rab Rakha."

More about Khatron Ki Khiladi 12

Popular TV actors like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Rajiv Adatia will be seen as participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Other names are Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Erika Packard. This season will be high on entertainment and drama with a mix of TV and social media celebrities taking part. The show will start airing on Colors channel from July 2.