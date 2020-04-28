Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mukesh Khanna wants to know the person who spotted cooler in viral Mahabharat photo

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, popularly known for his role of Shaktimaan, has been ruling the headlines these days for a number of reasons. After his controversy with Sonakshi Sinha, the actor again became the food for memes after a fan spotted him sitting in front of a cooler in the popular mythological drama Mahabharat. The actor played the role of Bheemshma Pitamah in the show. His photos went viral on the internet and fans called it the biggest goof up. Now, reacting to the same, Mukesh Khanna asked for the person's identity who spotted the cooler in the picture.

While talking to TOI, "I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya?" He added, "I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat."

#Mahabharat One legend playing another. Mukesh Khanna playing as the legend Bheeshma is unmatchable. He was born for this role and even kept his productions name as Bheeshm International.

Mukesh Khanna as Bheeshm will be immortal!No other Mahabharat show comes close to this epic. pic.twitter.com/8A0KTFxW1r — Suhas (@CricSuhas) April 27, 2020

On the other hand, the actor agreed that they used to use a cooler on the sets of the Mahabharat while shooting in the Film City. Mukesh Khanna said, "We were shooting in Film City which was fully air conditioned. However, since I had such heavy costumes and to top it all a long beard which I had to wear most of the day I used to feel extremely hot. Especially because of the beard. So, I requested BR Chopra ji to allow me to use an air-cooler. The beard was such that after shots I used to sweat a lot and it used to irritate me. In fact, I was so done with this beard and the look that later I rejected almost 15 films because my character was supposed to have a beard. To get out of that zone and that character, I made Shaktiman which showed me in a completely different avatar."

One scene of Mahabharata has been in the news for the last few days, in which one scene showed people cooler next to Bhishma Pitamah.



The photo of this scene went viral on social media. #CoolerViralScene #Mahabharata #MukeshKhanna https://t.co/cvIvgyhg45 pic.twitter.com/BJAyDhvdKR — Anita Singh (@updated_news24) April 28, 2020

With Doordarshan bring back all old TV shows, fans have been enjoying a ride down the memory lane. The actor also got nostalgic about the golden period and revealed that he still has the 'banno ki shaiyya' with hima s a momento of teh show. He said, "The shaiyya or bed of arrows on which I am shown lying on in the warfield is still with me kept in a glass case in my office. When the show rapped up, I requested Chopra ji to give it to me as it would have not been of any use to him, to which is readily agreed. It is my most prized possession to date and I have put it on display in my office."

