Mukesh Khanna reacts to Shatrughan Singh's defense about daughter Sonakshi: My intention was not to target her

Shaktiman fame Mukesh Khanna has been in the limelight for his dig at Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. The actor had expressed his happiness on the re-run of mythological dramas like Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV and citing an example of Sonakshi said that it will help "people like her who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas". This statement definitely did not go down well with her father Shatrughan Sinha who hit back at him saying that if one doesn't know something about Ramayan that doesn't mean she isn't a good Hindu.

Now, reacting to Shatrughan Sinha's defense for his daughter, Mukesh Khanna told TOI, "People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her. However, I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things."

He added, "Recently, I was watching a video in which an IT student didn’t know whose maternal uncle Kans was. Someone even answered ‘Duryodhan’ to that question. I am not claiming that I am the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, I do feel that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today’s generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter. Once again, if Shatruji feels that taking Sonakshi’s name was a mistake, then yes, it is. But, it was not intentional."

On the other hand, Shatrughan Sinha without taking Mukesh Khanna's name said earlier, "I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

For the unversed, Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha as she failed to answer a question about Ramayan during an episode in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actress was trolled brutally at that time on social media.

