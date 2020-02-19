'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' review: A snoozefest nobody, especially SidNaaz, deserved

Swayamvars have happened earlier on national television, but this is not that.

For Colors TV, 'Bigg Boss 13' became no less than a gold mine -- especially in its later half when #SidNaaz ruled the charts, and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had the nation talking about their chemistry. No other season had seen a couple that hugged and kissed without a care for the prying eyes (read: 150 cameras), and still managed to not look crass or vulgar.

The channel, as any other GEC would, wanted to cash in on the name that Shehnaaz had become; and in a bid to get the TRPs ringing, launched 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. So far so good.

Two episodes of the new show later, we cannot vouch for the unabashed cuteness -- for the show is anything but that.

For the unversed, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' is a marriage-based show where Shehnaaz and her co-contestant from 'Bigg Boss 13' Paras Chhabra would find the perfect partner from a horde of suitors.

And where did the two sign the contract? In the house.

Rumour has it that the two were not even explained the entire concept, and that they were unaware about it till the shooting began. Paras was also seen telling the media after 'Bigg Boss' finale that they didn't exactly know the concept.

The haste in which the show was launched is substantiated by the way the entire show is dealt with -- it is not being dealt with, to be honest. Shehnaaz's suitors are actors and comedians -- who already have girlfriends, and Paras' suitors are ex-Bigg Boss contestants. So, first things first, there will definitely be no marriage.

The name, 'Mujhe Shaadi Karoge', hence bears no relevance.

Secondly, the second episode saw 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla making an appearance in support of Shehnaaz. Because, SidNaaz.

But wait. Wasn't SidNaaz supposed to be a romantically-inclined twosome? According to Voot, it was. But that's over. They made it clear with an offensive tweet (at least I found it offensive).

But Shehnaaz still cried when she met Sidharth -- only after 48 hours. Point to be noted -- she had not cried when she saw her father or her brother after a few months in the show. But she sobbed, hugged, and kissed Sidharth during the runtime of the show.

A Sidharth fan who was a part of the live audience had narrated the incident to her followers, also casting a doubt if the makers would show it. They eventually did not edit out anything. And even Sidharth was way more expressive that he had ever been on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Shehnaaz even said, "Meri issi se shaadi karwaado," [Get me married to him] pointing towards Sidharth. He did not deny the possibility of a marriage, and said, "Tu pehle yeh karle, phir dekhengey. [You finish off with this first; then we'll see]"

Nothing -- surprisingly -- was edited out, going to show Sidharth and Shehnaaz might be together in real. So why this show?

If makers had wanted to cash in on the popularity of SidNaaz, they could have made a show with them as the lead. Why a marriage-based show with Sidharth as the guest?

That brings me to question -- why did Shehnaaz sign on the dotted lines? For money? Or for the "ehsaan" 'Bigg Boss' did to her to bring her name and fame? But how does this show help in this? She already made a mistake by going after Paras in first two weeks (the only mistake she did in her 'Bigg Boss' journey), and then publically declaring her love for Sidharth. Why this then? Was she pressured into signing the contract? And what exactly has Sidharth's role been in this?

Also, why did a name like Sidharth Shukla appear on this show? For Colors TV? Or for Shehnaaz? Either way Sidharth's loyalty cannot be questioned, but his commitment to excellence can be. He should not be a part of this show -- especially after his 'Bigg Boss 13' victory. He deserves better.

About Paras, the less said about him the better. The 'sanskaari playboy' has unleashed the 'Splitsvilla' in him on this show. But did Colors TV deserve this? Hina Panchal and Jasleen Matharu were fighting over Paras -- taking us back to first few episodes of 'Bigg Boss 13' all over again. (I want to move on from it, and not watch the MTV version of it.)

I also fail to understand what comedians like Balraj and Paritosh are doing in the show. I also doubly fail to understand what Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz is doing in the show.

Maniesh Paul, the host, is the only saving grace of the cringefest 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' is. His comic timing, his one-liners and his camaraderie with Shehnaaz are what I looked for when I watched the first two episodes. And of course, SidNaaz. But their affection for each other left me as confused as the concept of the show is. Even more.

Swayamvars have happened earlier on national television, but this is not that. Because Shehnaaz apparently has Sidharth, and Paras will not get married for sure. 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' is a show made in haste -- with no proper script or logic. It's a snoozefest nobody deserved -- neither Colors TV nor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Don't watch it especially if you are a SidNaaz fan. Skip. SKIP. In caps and bold.