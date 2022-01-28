Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADIRA, MEET BROTHERS First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'

Naagin fame Mouni Roy married the love of her life Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in the presence of her close friend and family members. After tying the knot as per South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa, the newlyweds hosted a pool party for their guests. The first few pictures that have surfaced online are screaming 'happily-ever-after.' Music composer duo Meet Brothers, who attended the wedding took to Instagram and shared a picture of themselves and the newlyweds at a pool party.

Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh are all smiles as they pose with the couple. In the pictures, Mouni is glowing in green shimmery attire while Suraj is looking dapper in a printed shirt with white trousers. Several other celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif also attended the post-wedding festivity.

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani and others took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the pool party. Check them out here.

Earlier, Mouni and Suraj made their wedding announcement on Instagram by sharing some loved up pictures from their wedding day. Mouni wrote in the caption, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Suraj while sharing glimpses of his wedding wrote, "27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

Mouni had always been tight-lipped about her relationship with Suraj before they got married. Reportedly, the couple had been dating each other since 2019. Mouni belongs from Cooch Behar in West Bengal while Suraj who is a banker-businessman in Dubai hails from Bangaluru.