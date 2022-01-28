Friday, January 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru apartment
  • DCGI gives permission to BharatBiotech for intranasal booster dose trials
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'

Actress Mouni Roy on Thursday (January 27) married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar as per South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa. The couple hosted a pool party for their guests on Friday. Manmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh, Aamna Sharif, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram, shared pictures and videos with the newlyweds. Check them out here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 17:34 IST
First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADIRA, MEET BROTHERS

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'

Naagin fame Mouni Roy married the love of her life Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in the presence of her close friend and family members. After tying the knot as per South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa, the newlyweds hosted a pool party for their guests. The first few pictures that have surfaced online are screaming 'happily-ever-after.' Music composer duo Meet Brothers, who attended the wedding took to Instagram and shared a picture of themselves and the newlyweds at a pool party. 

Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh are all smiles as they pose with the couple. In the pictures, Mouni is glowing in green shimmery attire while Suraj is looking dapper in a printed shirt with white trousers. Several other celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif also attended the post-wedding festivity. 

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani and others took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the pool party. Check them out here. 

India Tv - First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VANESSABWALIA

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar 

India Tv - First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar 

India Tv - First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VANESSABWALIA

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar 

India Tv - First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar 

India Tv - First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI

First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar 

Earlier, Mouni and Suraj made their wedding announcement on Instagram by sharing some loved up pictures from their wedding day. Mouni wrote in the caption, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Suraj while sharing glimpses of his wedding wrote, "27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

 

Mouni had always been tight-lipped about her relationship with Suraj before they got married. Reportedly, the couple had been dating each other since 2019. Mouni belongs from Cooch Behar in West Bengal while Suraj who is a banker-businessman in Dubai hails from Bangaluru.

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News