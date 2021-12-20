Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MOUNIROY Mouni Roy looks beautiful in monochromatic pics from Satyanarayan pooja amid wedding rumours

Going by the rumours, Mouni Roy is all set to join the wedding bandwagon. Yes, that's true! Reportedly, the actress is all set to get hitched to the love of her life-- Suraj Nambiar. Even though the same has not been confirmed but certain pictures shared by her on Instagram add fuel to the fire. Just recently, she was in Goa with her bunch of friends where they apparently celebrated her bachelor's party. And now the Naagin fame has shared monochromatic pictures from her Satyanarayan Pooja. Not just this but also the caption she wrote along with her photos hint at a new beginning in her life.

Mouni, in the pics, was seen dressed up in a saree with borders and adorned with jewellery and garlands. She wrote alongside, "Today ~ Thiruvathira

Is the nakshatra or the star of lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess Parvathi finally met Lord Shiva after her long penance and he took her as a Sahadharma Chaarini (equal partner)•••After Satyanarayan Pooja."

Have a look:

A few days back, it was Mouni's dear friend and actress Aashka Goradia who shared a special post for the bride-to-be while sharing pictures from her bachelorette trip. The caption read, "wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women...Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo."

Another close friend of Mouni, Rohini Iyer shared adorable pictures and wrote, "Live for moments you can’t put into words. Love you for being such a beautiful human, friend, madcap, and the best Instagram photographer I know."

For those unversed, Mouni is expected to tie the knot with Suraj on January 27. Suraj happens to be a businessman based in Dubai. The couple allegedly met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Mouni was stuck in Dubai last year and fell in love.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.