Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Mother's Day 2020: Debina Bonnerjee recalls how her mom stitched Kajol's 'Baazigar' outfit for her

Mother's Day 2020: Debina Bonnerjee recalls how her mom stitched Kajol's 'Baazigar' outfit for her

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee, on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020 recalls how her mom stitched the halter neck outfit worn by Kajol in 'Baazigar.'

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2020 16:18 IST
Mother's Day 2020: Debina Bonnerjee recalls how her mother stitched Kajol's 'Baazigar' outfit for he
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Mother's Day 2020: Debina Bonnerjee recalls how her mother stitched Kajol's 'Baazigar' outfit for her

Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, actress Debina Bonnerjee has recalled her cherished moments spent with her mom, sharing how her mother used to fulfill her wishes and how she played an important role behind her successful career.

"She played an important part in developing and fuelling the seed of being an actress in me. I was always a very filmy kid and wanted to wear the classic outfits worn by the Bollywood actresses during that time. I remember I wanted to wear the halter neck outfit worn by Kajol in 'Baazigar' and my mother went out of her way to get the same material and even stitch it for me.

View this post on Instagram

Treat each day as a new beginning, filled with hope and have patience. . #stayhome #quarantinedays Outfit @krishaclothing

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

" I think I have been fortunate to wear all the classic Bollywood outfits growing up. It is only because of my mother and her support that I could explore my passion of being in artist," she said.

Debina also shared that she wants to take her mom to Maldives after lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

My Bengali new year be like 🌺

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

"She has been with me in Mumbai for last 6 years now but with such a fast paced and demanding work life we couldn't spend quality time together. So, this phase when we are at home has been the perfect opportunity that made us all go back in time and rebuild the traditions that we had as a family. Once we are all out of this testing phase, I would love to take my mother to Maldives," she added.

Debina is currently seen in Sony SAB's show "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X